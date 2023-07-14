Nollywood actress Bukola Arugba has taken to her Instagram page to impart some valuable life lessons to her fans and followers.

In a glimpse of her poetic work, the multi-talented actress and writer shared her insights.

Bukola Arugba expressed the realization that one should never underestimate their own worth or place themselves beneath where God has positioned them.

Understanding one’s inherent value is crucial to embracing self-confidence and potential.

Another lesson she highlighted is the importance of recognizing that some people may not appreciate or value you, regardless of your external achievements or appearances.

True worth should be acknowledged and appreciated beyond materialistic attributes.

Additionally, she emphasized the significance of discerning the difference between humility and foolishness.

Understanding that humility is a virtue, while allowing oneself to be taken advantage of due to naivety or lack of assertiveness is not wise.

