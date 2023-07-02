A Nigerian teacher by the name Pope Itodo describes his encounter with a woman whom he dumped after three days of messaging because of her bad punctuation.

The young man vented on his Facebook page about his stressful stage of conversation with the woman.

Itodo claims that in three days of texting her, the woman has not used a single punctuation mark. Without the punctuation, he continued, her talks cause him a headache as he tries to understand the proper sense of the statement.

“I know I just met this babe but I can’t do this anymore. Three days of chatting and she has not used a single comma, full stop, or even question mark! She will just say “Have you eaten”. What is that? Are you asking a question or telling me something!? Am I asking for too much? I am not even saying you should use anything fancy like a semi colon, hyphen, or exclamation mark! And apart from lagos all states in Nigeria are proper nouns! What is abuja?” he wrote.