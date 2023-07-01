Famous Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor sparked reactions on social as she goes to the gym in a rather unexpected dress, including a native Ankara outfit.

She surprised many by tying a wrapper, head tie, and sneakers while engaging in her exercise routine, causing a stir among onlookers.

Sharing a video of her unique outfit on her official Instagram page, Ruby Ojiakor stressed the importance of exercise for maintaining good health and urged her followers to stay safe.

“EXERCISE IS HEALTH Stay safe out there,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Fellow colleagues in the movie industry, including Toyin Abraham, Destiny Etiko, Junior Pope, and Nuella Njubigbo, all had a thing or the other to say about her post.

Reacting…

Toyin Abraham wrote, “I’m done with you”

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Wetin u drink”

Luchy Donalds wrote, “This my sister eh wahala”

Chizzy Alichi wrote, “Ruby bikonu. Wetin be this”

Junior Pope wrote, “Give them back to back. Let them say”

Nuella Njubigbo wrote, “Kai! Rubyyyy… Ogini?”

Uche Ogbodo wrote, “Who offend you”

Uchenna Nnanna wrote, “The one and only SHOW STOPPER”

Some of her fans, however, did not find humour in her outfit as they criticise her for wearing a native outfit to the gym.

Favour Celestine wrote, “Nonsense. U too dey overdo”

Rara wrote, “For your mind e funny Abi mumu”

Chris Pounds wrote, “People wey no the clothes so you holy pas Dem? Over sabi mtchewwwwww nor just get doings”.

Watch the video below: