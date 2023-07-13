A 37-year-old businessman, Chinonso Ugwu from Balele village in Ningi Local Government Area, has been tragically killed by suspected gunmen.

This incident adds to the growing list of individuals who have lost their lives to bandit attacks, which have been plaguing the LGA in recent times.

The fatal incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am on Tuesday when the gunmen targeted the late Ugwu’s residence. They attempted to forcefully enter his house, but he bravely resisted and refused to open the door for them.

Enraged by his defiance, the gunmen resorted to shooting him multiple times in the head and stomach.

According to a village source, Ugwu courageously stood by the door from the inside, preventing the assailants from gaining entry. During their futile attempts, they fired numerous bullets at the door, unfortunately hitting him in the process.

Immediately following the attack, the victim was rushed to Burra General Hospital in the presence of police personnel, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

As of now, the State Police Command has not officially confirmed the incident. Despite attempts to contact the spokesman of the Command, Ahmed Wakili, via messages and phone calls, there has been no response.