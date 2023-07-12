Tragedy struck on Sunday as George Onyekachi Onuoha, a Nigerian residing in Indonesia, fell victim to a fatal assault by a gang of individuals known as the ‘Ambon boys’ in the town of Tangerang, Banten province.

Confirming the incident, Chief Omeogo Okolie, President of the Nigerian community in Indonesia, expressed his sorrow.

He stated,

“We sadly announce the untimely demise of our brother, Mr. George Onyekachi Onuoha (Mazi), who was brutally murdered by suspected Ambon boys in Tangerang on the 9th of July, 2023.”

According to Okolie, preliminary information indicates that the attack on George was not a case of mistaken identity, but a deliberate targeting. The police have initiated an official investigation into the matter, and no arrests have been made thus far.

The Nigerian embassy is eagerly awaiting the official report from the police, hoping it will be available soon. They trust that all individuals involved, both internally and externally, will be apprehended, and a comprehensive update will be provided to the public.

During this challenging time, Okolie urges everyone to remain calm, law-abiding, and vigilant. The body of George Onuoha has been taken to the mortuary.

An eyewitness to the incident, another Nigerian, shared with SaharaReporters that the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

He expressed frustration, stating, “This incident occurred on Sunday morning in Indonesia, where our Nigerian brother was attacked and killed by locals. This is not an isolated event; it keeps happening, and the embassy’s response is inadequate. They take no action.”