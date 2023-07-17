Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has clarified the singer’s relationship with Trevboi.

Trevboi was recently declared wanted for the murder of a man at a nightclub in Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred in the late hours of Sunday, July 16, at Bar 38 Nightclub in the Fadeyi area of Lagos state.

According to eyewitness accounts, trouble began around 9pm when Trevboi refused to settle his bill of N52,000. When he attempted to leave the club without paying, he was stopped by a bouncer stationed at the entrance. Read here.

Several news platforms reported the incident, describing Trevboi as a former signee of Davido’s record label, DMW.

However, Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, revealed through his Instagram stories that Trevboi was never signed to DMW.

Isreal DMW explained that Trevboi was simply someone whom Davido once supported voluntarily by collaborating on a song.

He further revealed that Davido generously covered all the expenses for Trevboi’s music video, but they have since parted ways.

“Trev was never Oga’s signee. He was just somebody whom Oga assisted freely, by, jumping into his song. Oga even paid everything for his video shoot. Oga, long parted ways with him when he even had the guts to insult Oga, as a payback for all his kindness,” he wrote.