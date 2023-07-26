A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when a truck fatally crushed Oba Abraham Bankole, the Olu of Onibuku in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Reports indicate that the monarch was traveling in a tricycle, commonly known as Keke Napep, when the unfortunate accident happened along the Ota-Idiroko expressway, near Winners Chapel.

Regrettably, Oba Bankole lost his life on the spot as the truck with registration number EPE 252 XF ran over him while he was alighting from the tricycle.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed being informed of the incident but was yet to receive a full briefing from the FRSC unit in Ota.

A first-class Oba from Ogun West also confirmed the tragedy, expressing sadness over the fact that the monarch chose to travel in a tricycle instead of using a personal car.

There are speculations that Oba Bankole may not have had a suitable car or that he had parked his vehicle due to the increase in petrol prices.

The Oba’s body has been taken to the General Hospital in Ota.