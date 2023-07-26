A vendor has accused popular social media influencer Caramel Plugg of failing to give her credit for an outfit she wore in a viral video.

A Twitter user simply identified as @ManLikeIcey asserted that the vendor had reached out to him to share her side of the story.

According to Icey’s post, the vendor had given Caramel the outfit for free and had asked her to tag her in the video. However, the influencer allegedly failed to do so and instead tagged another brand.

Icey also shared screenshots of the vendor’s chat with Caramel, which appeared to show that the vendor was pained and helpless about the situation.

“I’m posting this because the vendor sounded so pained and helpless, so I decided to help her. She said she gives Caramel clothes freely but fails to tag her,” he said.

The post has however generated mixed reactions from netizens with some criticising her for not supporting small businesses and others called for more transparency in marketing.

See reactions below;

@heynedu commented: “She shouldn’t have left Canada. Most of her schoolmates are en route to their citizenship.

Just an opinion.”

@omohtolaa said: “Why do some celebrities have this same stinky attitude??? It’s annoying at this point ! Buying and not paying! Getting things for free and promising to tag and not tag??!! Like is life that hard? That is being a thief!! Lying that you will tag just to get free things.”

@her_nichee said: “I’ve never given any public figure anything from my brands for free. Never! I’d rather use that money to run sponsored ads. Thank God I learnt from people who experienced them.”

@exquisite_nasa reacted:“If it’s a Zara dress and she paid for the dress in full, she owes no vendor any shoutout. You people need to stop emotionally blackmailing people!”