The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has faced criticism after allegedly threatening to rusticate a female student for her perceived indecent dressing.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, igniting a heated debate within and beyond the campus community.

The video, widely shared across various social media platforms, shows the Vice-Chancellor reprimanding the female student in the classroom area, accompanied by university officials.

He questions the student’s choice of attire, expressing concern about the level of comfort she feels in what he deems an indecent outfit.

Despite the student’s plea for reconsideration, the Vice-Chancellor remains resolute in his stance, asserting that the university cannot tolerate students who dress immorally.

The student defends herself, stating that she is not exposing herself and feels comfortable in her chosen attire.

However, rather than engaging in a constructive dialogue, the Vice-Chancellor responds confrontationally.

He instructs the officials to collect the student’s matriculation number and other personal details, indicating his intention to dismiss her from UNIPORT.

