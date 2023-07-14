Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is elated as she finds her happiness while openly discussing how she wasted a piece of her life sad.

The Nollywood thespian made this disclosure in a post via her verified Instagram page while reflecting on the new path she found.

The mother of one disclosed that she had once spent a significant portion of her life feeling unnecessarily sad. She acknowledged that being an overthinker often leads to being correct.

Tonto Dikeh Additionally stated that she is naturally inclined towards enjoying life onward after the decision to move past the phase of confinement.

“The crazy part about being an overthinker is that you will be right the whole time. I use to be a worrier and wasted half my life been sad for no reason. BUT NOWWWWWW WE OUTSIDEEEEE. IDAN IS BUILT FOR ENJOYMENT ONLY,” she wrote.