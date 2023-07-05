Many people were taken aback by Rima Tahini’s disclosure about her marriage to popular singer Johnny Drille.

According to reports from Tuesday, Johnny Drille’s admission that he is married hurt people’s feelings, mostly the female fans who had held him as a sort of crush.

Rima Tahini startled many further by revealing that she and the singer have been married for a year after the unexpected admission.

Rima Tahini honored their first wedding anniversary by uploading videos from their intimate wedding to her Instagram.

Their wedding day and the first year of their marriage, according to Rima, were the most beautiful things ever.

She thanked God and looked forward to being with her man forever.

She wrote:

“Exactly a year ago yesterday – the most beautiful day, and it’s been the most beautiful 1st year of marriage. I am filled with gratitude to God every day and look forward to forever by his grace!”.