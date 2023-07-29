Funke Akindele, an award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has revealed what she considers before agreeing to be a brand ambassador.

She stated that she ensures that her values align with those of the company that wants to hire her as a brand ambassador and that she never compromises on quality in any aspect of her career.

Funke Akindele, a former PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos, spoke at an event to renew her brand ambassadorship with WAW detergent.

She said; “I am thrilled to continue representing this incredible brand. I never compromise on quality, and before I represent any brand, I make sure that our values align. This detergent has consistently delivered exceptional quality and truly lives up to its promise of ‘Washes A Lot, Saves A Lot.’

Throughout our partnership, I have witnessed the enthusiasm it generates among consumers. Sharing my personal experiences with the product on social media and other platforms has allowed me to build trust and credibility with our valued customers.”