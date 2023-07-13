Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has penned a heartwarming message to her colleague, renowned Nigerian actress Rita Dominic, on her birthday.

Rita Dominic turned a new age on July 12th, 2023.

Taking to social media to celebrate her colleague, Njamah recalled how Dominic called her daily to cheer and encourage her during the period her ex-lover, Josh Wade leaked explicit videos of her online.

She described Dominic as a soft-spoken, open-hearted, kind, caring, private, and shy individual.

Njamah later thanked the celebrant for loving and believing in her.

She wrote, “For all the years I have known you personally,soft spoken,open hearted,kind and caring,private ,SHY 😀😀(so many don’t know this 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️she is coming for me)Riri you are amazing (when I had my ordeal in December this lady called me daily just to remind me of who I am,to cheer me up,to encourage me and made sure I was fine,Rita thanks for believing in me and loving me the way you do…

“RITA,RIRI,EGO OYIBO HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING @ritadominic

“Amen to my prayers to God almighty, let his will be done in your life, love you loads.”