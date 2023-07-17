Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has indirectly replied her colleague, Angela Okorie for calling her useless.

It would be recalled that Angela Okorie had shared a photo of Anita Joseph, as she dragged the Nollywood actress into her feud with her best friend, Uche Elendu.

Angela called Anita the most useless of them all, however, she stated that Anita’s husband, MC Fish is a good guy.

Angela Okorie, who has beef to settle with her colleagues, vowed to use any of her colleagues, who interfere in her beef with Uche, as a scapegoat.

“Ah, I see people calling this one Okuku.

This one is the most useless of them all but her husband is a good guy. Anybody wey talk nonsense I go use you as a scapegoat”.

Reacting to it, Anita reposted the photo of her, which Angela Okorie shared on her Instagram page.

Describing the pictures as fire, Anita made it known that white defines her.

“This pic is 🔥🔥.

White defines me Shallom”.

See her post below;