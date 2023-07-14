Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has expressed gratitude to God as she celebrates her 40th birthday today, July 14.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wowed her fans with breathtaking photos.

Uche Elendu, while sharing her birthday photos, expressed gratitude to God for life and blessings.

The proud mother of two questioned who she is that God is mindful of her.

“Happy Birthday to me!!!

Lord who am I that you are so mindful of????

40 is here.

I’m grateful o Lord!

Thank you for my Life and all the Blessings you bring.

What God cannot do does not Exist”. She wrote.

See her post below;

