Popular Nollywood actress and wife to the billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Nwoko has raised speculations that she may have undergone liposuction to achieve her curvaceous figure.

This comes after the Nollywood actress who welcomed her second child, Khalifa, in June 2022, shared stunning new photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

The billionaire wife looked absolutely stunning in a black and white bodycon dress that accentuated her ‘figure 8’ physique during a mall outing with her first son Munir.

“Paradise isn’t a place…. It’s a feeling ✨🌺”, she captioned the post.

See more photos below,

Read some comments below,

@sashaz_brains wrote, “Whoever did your body is the best😍”

@simeon_delight wrote, “Did you work on your shape abi it’s the handiwork of money🌚❤️”

@buttmedianabeth wrote, “But that shape ❤️. Isn’t it sugery. Anyway money is there”

@bossified1 wrote, “Wetin you do for your hips”