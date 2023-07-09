A young Nigerian man caused a commotion when he refused to board a driverless bus in the Netherlands due to his personal mistrust of technology.

The incident was captured on video, showing the man engaging with passengers who were already seated on the bus.

Curiously, he inquired about the presence of a driver or operator on the bus. He directed his attention to a lady seated by the window and questioned her calmness despite the absence of a visible bus driver.

Expressing his skepticism, he wondered why people would trust a vehicle, resembling a train or bus, to transport them without a driver present.

After receiving a response from the lady, the man decided to exit the bus, contemplating why people have faith in the seamless functioning of driverless cars or vehicles for reaching their intended destinations.

Despite his concerns, he expressed admiration for the innovation, likening it to a spaceship and appreciating its aesthetic appeal.

