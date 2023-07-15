Fast-rising Abuja-based Nigerian rapper,Tochukwu Ojogwu who is better known by his stage name Odumodublvck, emphasizes that he finds it challenging to consider moving to Lagos despite being the entertainment hub of Nigeria.

Odumodublvck made this known during his appearance as a guest on the Echoo Room podcast, hosted by Quincy Jonze.

He expresses a preference for residing in Abuja, a city known for its relaxed and peaceful environment, where he enjoys a considerable level of recognition.

In his words;

“Let’s say a fish pond has 10 fishes in Lagos and there are a hundred fishermen; in Abuja, there are 10 fishes and there are five fishermen, if you are a fisherman, where would you go and cast your nets?

“With the help of the internet, you can connect anybody. Now I’m in Lagos here na, I’m in Echoo Room na. I came from Abuja, I can go back tomorrow. It’s just funds.

“I’ll come here but to stay here and dabble in that pond, is not safe. It’s not safe for my brand. It’s not safe for my mental space. It’s not safe for my bank accounts. Because, if Wizkid dey do show, before him call me, he go first call Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Fireboy, Oxlade, Buju, Omah Lay. I can keep going on and on, before they get to Odumodu.

“But where we are in Abuja, if Skepta should come, if they don call three artists, dem no call me then dem never call any artist.”