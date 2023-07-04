Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Bella Okagbue, recently shared why she chooses to abstain from sex before marriage.

In response to a post on a blog’s Twitter account, Bella revealed that her commitment to abstaining is due to her religious beliefs and moral values.

She emphasized that her decision is influenced by her strong faith and the importance of maintaining her virtue.

The post reads, “One thing home training will never make you do?”.

Reacting to it, Bella tweeted, “Sex before marriage!!”.

This revelation has surprised many, considering that Bella is believed to be in a relationship with her fellow reality star, Sheggz.

Since their time on the reality show, Bella and Sheggz have maintained a blossoming relationship.

On Sheggz’s 28th birthday in November last year, Bella planned a surprise birthday party for him, during which she expressed her heartfelt emotions towards him.

SEE TWEET BELOW;