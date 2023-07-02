Famous influencer, Mandy Kiss breaks the silence on her reason for removing the once-adorned tattoo of her crush, Naira Marley from her thigh.

This comes amidst backlash trailing the influencer for covering the face of her celebrity crush with a flower design.

In a note shared via her Instagram story, Mandy Kiss talks about being a different person other than who she used to be. She further added a reminder of how situations and people are bound to be changed regardless of their importance.

“You have just one life my g, there’s no time for hate, you need to realize nothing is permanent, nothing is guaranteed, everyone and thing is replaceable.

Learn how to adapt to situations quickly if not you’ll waste time on meaningless things. Enjoy life, chop it everyday, take care of the people you love, follow your passion, stop giving a fuck about people’s opinions, everybody in this world will die eventually,” she wrote.

See below;