Former Big Brother Naija season 3 ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee C, has shared her reason for returning to the show years after she got evicted during her former BBN season.

According to the controversial reality TV star she wants to be seen as a human being, for who she is this time around. And of course to get the cash price, 120 million.

Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee C, gained disrepute for being very controversial while on the show in 2018, but since she left the competition, she has also shown off her peaceful side.

The 26-year-old trained lawyer has bagged many ambassadorial deals, and has over three million followers on her verified Instagram page. In 2018, she won the La Mode Award for Fashion Influencer of the Year.