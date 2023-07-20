Anthony Ebuka Victor, widely known as Victony, has opened up about his transition from hip-hop to afrobeats, stating that he wanted to explore new musical territory.

The 22-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter shared that the pandemic quarantine provided him with the opportunity to discover himself and venture into a different genre.

In an interview with Teen Vogue for Africa’s New Wave feature, Victony reflected on the unique atmosphere and feelings during the lockdown that prompted his shift in music.

Embracing afrobeats, he realized the challenge of maintaining relatability while remaining creative and metaphoric in his writing.

Victony also revealed how music played a crucial role in his healing process after enduring a car accident that left him in a wheelchair for about a year and claimed the life of one of his friends.

During this challenging time, his collaboration with Mayorkun, ‘Holy Father,’ received a positive reception, which motivated him to continue working on his project and build on its success.

Despite his progress, Victony still grapples with guilt over not remembering how the accident happened, often contemplating how things might have been different if he was conscious during that time.