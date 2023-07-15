Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has opened up about his strained relationship with his biological mother.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenwo, the controversial crossdresser revealed that his mother had reached out to him, but he is not ready to reconnect with her.

Speaking on the reason for his refusal to reconnect, James Brown said he had already passed the stage where he would want a mother figure in his life.

Right now my mom wants to connect but the thing is, I’m not ready. I’ve moved beyond having a mother figure in my life, I don’t need it,” said Brown.

“The thing is, what people need to know, what they need to care about is that I’m doing well, I’m okay with my life, life is moving on and I’m happy with my life literally,” he added.

“Everyday I’m proud of my family, my new family the one I created. I don’t want to start touching those wounds which have healed, I’ve actually healed, I’m okay. But I don’t just feel like it’s the time to start putting myself into that situation because someone that has messed you up before will definitely do it again,” he said while expressing pride in his new family.

See the video below: