Famed Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend Xxssive criticises her as she is dressed in an agbada.

The actor recently attended the Orisa movie premiere wearing a white, exquisite agbada outfit, and posted pictures of it on social media.

She posted a video of herself in the white outfit, walking majestically down the hallway with an indelible expression.

Her boyfriend took to the comment section to ask why she had chosen to keep the hard face like one who has suffered a heartbreak.

xxssive said: “Why u come strong face like who them breakup with?”

Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, who had evidently inspired her outfit, took to the comment section to request for her credit;

tiannahsplacempire queried: “Where’s my outfit credit”

