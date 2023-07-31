A well-known Afrobeats singer, Wizkid set tongues wagging after he accidentally threw his expensive £100,000 ring into the crowd while performing at Tottenham Stadium.

Wizkid’s name has become synonymous with being a formidable crooner after the singer repeatedly sold out various event venues despite their enormous capacity.

According to reports, the singer intended to throw his jacket to his appreciative fans while giving them a show worth their time and money, but instead threw his ring, which is reportedly worth 100,000 pounds.

Media personality, Basito revealed that the singer ordered, right on the spot, for another one to be made for him by his jeweler.

“Wizkid mistakenly threw his £100k ring with his jacket to the crowd at his Tottenham Stadium show and he called the jeweler while the show was going on to make another one for him on the spot.

Imagine the joy on the face of the lucky fan that caught the ring🤭,” @itzbasito wrote.

