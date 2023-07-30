Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid leaves an unforgettable impression on his fans at his sold-out concert at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the UK.

The event took place on July 29, 2023, during his “More Love Less Ego” concert in London, and the ‘Essence’ crooner made a spectacular entrance that left his fans and music enthusiasts in awe.

This London concert holds historical significance for African music, as Wizkid became the first and only African artist to headline and perform at the prestigious venue.

The excitement reached an all-time high when he took the stage with his hit song “Reckless” from the renowned and Grammy-nominated album “Made In Lagos,” and the crowd erupted with joy at his presence.

