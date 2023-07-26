Popular Nigerian Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Tuesday defended Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over a video he released on his social media handles, which appears to have belittle the Muslim faith.

Soyinka said Davido did not need to apologise to the Muslims or anyone over the video.

The video, titled ‘Jaiye Lo,’ which was released by Logos Olori, a Davido signee, showed some people dressed in white jalabiyas like Muslims, praying the way Muslims do before launching into dancing as they recited some Quranic verses and prayed.

Mats were spread for those praying behind an ‘Imam’ who used the popular single-prayer rug (sajadah). Those who were praying also read out what looked like Muslim recitations in Arabic language and prostrated the way Muslims do in prayer.

In the video, Logos Olori was seen sitting on the roof of a mosque-like building mounted with a horn public address system, thus, creating the complete impression of a mosque scenario.

Muslims faithful have blasted Davido for displaying such video on his Twitter handle and threatened action.

Soyinka, in a statement on Tuesday said he had not seen the Davido clip and would greatly appreciate if someone would make it available so they all could debate, objectively, the advantages and disadvantages of positions taken over this recent product of the musician.

Soyinka referred to the notorious case of ISESE in Ilorin, saying there are others, hundreds of others, far too weighty to evoke in relation to this mere piffle of religious sentimentality.

Wole Soyinka said: “The following should not be needed, but we appear to inhabit a nation space where memory deficiency has become an accreditation badge of competence in national affairs. I recall my intervention, several years ago, in an attempt to pillory former Governor of Kaduna State, El Rufai over some comment he had made that was considered derogatory to followers of Christianity.

“I forget the reference now but I do distinctly recall another of a bank manager who, at Easter tide, referred to the risen Christ as a metaphor for the risen dough in the bakeries of Oshodi. Something along those lines. Under obvious pressure, he apologized, and I rebuked him for the gesture.

“There was nothing to apologize about, and that applied equally to El Rufai’s comments at the time. It should come as no surprise that I equally absolutely disagree with Shehu Sani if indeed, as reported, he has demanded an apology from Davido on behalf of the Moslem community.

“No apology is required, None should be offered. Let us stop battening down our heads in the mush of contrived contrition – we know where contrition, apology and restitution remain clamorous in the cause of closure and above all – justice. Such apologies have not been forthcoming. In their place, we have the ascendancy of petulant censorship in the dance and music department. Just where will it end?”