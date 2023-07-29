A Tiktok video by a Nigerian woman has gone viral, recounting her funny misadventure when she used gas as an alternative fuel for her generator.

The video, which was shared with the goal of saving money and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, drew the attention of a large number of viewers, all of whom found themselves laughing and relating to her humorous narration.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, begins the video by explaining why she decided to buy 12kg of gas from a nearby store.

With rising petrol prices making alternative fuel options increasingly attractive, she believed this would be a cost-effective and efficient solution. Her plan was simple – connect the gas supply to her generator and enjoy the benefits of a seemingly endless power source.

However, her optimism quickly turned to disappointment as she soon discovered the limitations of her gas-powered experiment.

After just seven hours of use, much to her dismay, the gas ran out, leaving her without power. The unexpected turn of events left her feeling both shocked and annoyed, and she pondered whether reverting to traditional petrol, despite its soaring costs, might still be a better choice.

See below;