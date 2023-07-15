A newly wedded Nigerian lady found out that her husband cannot make a woman pregnant, but she chose to look for a solution in her own way.

She refused to confront him about it or threaten to leave the marriage, rather she decided to get pregnant by different men.

The married woman kept having affair with men outside the marriage and bearing children whom she then brings home to her husband as his own. In a message leaked on Facebook by Princess Chelsea , she revealed that her husband is unaware that all the kids with his wife are not his biologically.

She said her husband returned home one day and told her he got another lady pregnant, before going ahead to beg her forgiveness. According to her, the lady who got pregnant for her husband wants to be settled off and sent abroad to keep quiet about the pregnancy.

But the woman said she was surprised about the side chic’s claim because she is aware her husband is unable to make any woman pregnant.

The post reads in part: “Now, I don’t know how to tell my husband that the woman (side chic) is just a chronic liar. I’m that confident because I know my husband is medically impotent. However, I’m scared I will lose my marriage if he gets to know that the kids at home are also not his.”