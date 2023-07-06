A Caucasian lady has described how she discovered that her partner was cheating on her using technology.

She claimed that he was wearing his own wristwatch when with his mistress and that their watches are connected to one another in case of emergency.

She claims that the smartwatch displayed a spiked reading at around two in the morning that showed he had expended 500 calories.

She claimed that after confronting him and forcing him to explain what workout he was performing so late at night, she was forced to break up with him.

The woman posted her experience on TikTok and expressed gratitude to the smartwatch for assisting her in determining her partner’s infidelity.

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating when Fitbit smart watch showed a spike at 2am. We have synced the Fitbit watch together and I got a notification that he burned 500 calories at 2am,” she said.