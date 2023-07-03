The court ordered a woman who ended her marriage after winning N1.5 billion to give all of the money to her estranged husband.

Denise Rossi, who lives in the United States, was forced to hand over her N1.5 billion lottery prize to her ex-husband after concealing it from him during their divorce.

Denise won the lottery 11 days before filing for divorce from her husband of 25 years, Thomas Rossi.

During the divorce process, she refrained from telling him or the court about her winnings and hoped to keep them for herself.

However, her plan backfired when a letter from a company that paid lottery winners was mistakenly sent to Thomas’s apartment two years after their divorce.

Thomas was shocked to discover that his ex-wife had won N1.5 billion in the California State Lottery and had been receiving N25 million every year.

He sued her for violating the state’s asset disclosure laws and for acting fraudulently and maliciously.

A Los Angeles family court judge agreed with Thomas and awarded him all of Denise’s lottery money.

The judge noted that Denise could have kept half of the money if she had been honest from the start, but she lost her right to it by concealing it.