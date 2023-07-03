Controversial influencer, Chisom Flower shares her opinion on why women fail to speak up in marriages when they undergo abuse and other life-threatening challenges.

It is worth noting that Chisom alongside others called out Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for having a romantic relationship that led to pregnancy.

Calling out the singer, however, cost Chisom her job after which she apologized to the singer’s fans for crossing paths with them.

In a follow-up post, Chisom Flower justified speaking up as a form of bravery that many women in marriages lack and most times cost them their lives.

In a post shared on her Instagram story post, she lay emphasis on the struggle of being a woman in a world that shuts them up.

“You don’t speak out when you’re in trouble.. thats why most of we women die in our marriages cos we are to scared to speak out.. we women we are in trouble…,” she wrote.