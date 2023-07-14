A heartwarming video of a considerate bride has captured the admiration of netizens after it went viral on TikTok.

In the touching moment, the bride showcased her thoughtfulness by distributing individual flowers from her bouquet to each of her single bridesmaids, deviating from the traditional practice of tossing the bouquet into the air.

The video quickly gained widespread attention, amassing over 323k views, as people were moved by the bride’s kind gesture. Instead of participating in the customary bouquet toss, the bride chose to share the beauty of her bouquet with her single bridesmaids, one flower at a time.

The bridesmaids were visibly touched and wore happy smiles as they received their flowers. The bride’s act of inclusivity and consideration went against the norm, where single women typically compete to catch the bouquet as a symbol of good luck in finding love.

