Popular media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa recently responded to a lady’s comment about her body on social media.

The lady, simply identified as as Ayo, had initially taken to her own page to offer advice to Toke Makinwa, expressing her hope that the celebrity would overcome whatever she was going through because Ayo believed her body had done nothing but distract her.

Ayo’s statement was prompted by Toke Makinwa’s decision to undergo a Brazilian butt lift surgery (BBL), which had changed her appearance.

In response, Toke Makinwa asked why Ayo made such sensitive statements or posted about her as if she knew her personally.

However, Ayo replied by assuring Toke Makinwa that she would continue to pray for her because she believed that God was with her.

Read conversation below:

Ayo: “I hope toke makinwa makes it through whatever she’s going through. This her BBL fails ain’t ordinary, she’s using it to distract herself.”

Toke Makinwa: “it’s how you type as if you know me personally or are invested in my life for me. Amen”

Ayo: “God’s got you, I won’t stop praying for you”

Toke Makinwa: “You better save the prayers for the members of your family that need it. I’m good love.”

Babajide “I am sure this is for those dying to taste you cos they see you as someone they can buy with a price tag.Ponder on this!!!!”

Toke Makinwa: “You are clearly no where close to the tax bracket for this conversation, you go ponder on that.

Royal: “We don’t want it cos it’s doctor’s body . The yansh parts go soon fall down”

Toke Makinwa: “Why protest what wasn’t given to you? It just shows whoever raised you did a poor job cos if this isn’t madness, I don’t know what it is. Rest!!!!!”