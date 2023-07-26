Bbnaija star, Ilebaye has shoot her shot at her colleague, Whitemoney.

She did this during a conversation with their co-housemate, Doyin.

Whitemoney had asked Ilebaye if she would rather have what she want and loose what she need.

In response, the reality star flirted with White by stating that she can loose anything for his sake.

Ilebaye also talked about how she saw the entrepreneur having his bath today.

According to her, Whitemoney is sexy, even with his potbelly.

Read their conversation below;

Whitemoney: Would you rather have what you want and loose what you need?

Ilebaye: For you i can loose anything.

Whitemoney – *laughs*

Ilebaye: You might think I’m joking now but I’m literally expressing myself.

Whitemoney: Why do you like me?

Ilebaye: I dont know but you make me laugh.

Doyin: You’re naturally funny.

Ilebaye: I was just laughing throughout yesterday, you were sleeping like a baby. I saw you having your bath today and i was like OMG this man is really sexy, even with his potbelly.

Whitemoney: Ilebaye i like the humour, thank you very much.

ALSO READ:“You Are A Beautiful Inspiration, Your Title Is NEVER Lost” Ufuoma Mcdermott Pens A Sweet Note To Former GWR Cook-A-Thon Holder, Lata Tondon