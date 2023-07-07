Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo has celebrated her best friend, Enioluwa.

Recall that Eni turned a year older yesterday, June, 7.

In celebration of his special day, Priscilla threw a surprise birthday party for him.

Sharing photos from the event, Priscilla Ojo appreciated Enioluwa for being the best friend she can count on.

According to her, he deserves everything and more.

“It’s still your day @enioluwaofficial. Happy birthday to a good friend, thank you for being that best friend I can count on. You deserve everything and more”. She wrote.

Reacting to this, Enioluwa wrote, “I LOVE you so much @its.priscy and I couldn’t wish for a better friend!

uch a beautiful surprise,N ext Year I go Harder!4 L, Forever, Bestie.”

See below:

ALSO READ; “When I love A Man, I love him like my life depends on it” Bimbo Ademoye reveals why she is a full package, sends message to her potential suitor