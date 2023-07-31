Nigerian singer, Wizkid’ third Babymama and girlfriend, Jada Pollock aka Jada P has celebrated their son, AJ on his first birthday today, July 31.

Recall that Wizkid and Jada welcomed AJ on July 31, 2022.

While sharing the good news,, Jada posted a picture of her cradling her first son and her new baby, with the caption: “Beyond a blessing. Thank God for another year.”

One year later, the talent manager has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her little boy.

Sharing beautiful photos of her second son, Jada P wished him a happy birthday.

The proud mother revealed that AJ taught her how precious time is.

Writing further, Jada P prayed for God to continue to watch over the celebrant.

“Happiest first birthday AJ …. You have taught me how precious time is. May God continue to watch over you. ❤️” She wrote.

See her posted below;

