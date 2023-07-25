BBNaija All stars’ housemate, CeeC has told fellow housemate Cross that he will massage her everywhere and anywhere she wants him to massage, including her waist.

This came up when both reality stars were having a conversation about their upcoming pool party this week.

While having a conversation, Cross told CeeC that if their pool party happens on Friday, he will provide her breakfast.

However, CeeC immediately stated what she wanted. She told him she didn’t want breakfast from him, rather what she wants is for him to massage her everywhere she wants.

In her words, she said “no, not breakfast, you massage me everywhere, my waist, like everywhere I want you to massage, that’s what me I want”.

After she was clear about what she wants on the day of the pool party, both Cross and CeeC confirmed that it will be just for one day.

Read the conversation below: