DJ Cuppy, a billionaire heiress, singer, and Disc Jockey, tells Nigerians that she owes them music, prompting outrage.

She made the announcement via her official Twitter handle today, July 22nd, 2023.

The socialite, who hasn’t released a single in over two years, has informed her fans that she owes them good music.

Cuppy wrote…

“I actually owe you people music sha 😫”

See her post below:

I actually owe you people music sha 😫 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 22, 2023

However, this has triggered reactions on social media as netizens assumed that Cuppy wants to release a break up song.

Read some reactions below;

@Sammy wrote; “You mean break up music”.

One @mirexmoses pleaded: “Send the music to Ryan, i use God beg 🙏🏾…we already have plenty songs to listen to”

One @ddrfemamen said: “Nooo, you owe us good relationship”

@favouritecoco commented: “We no send you o”

@energycrypt wrote: “Cuppy aswear you don’t owe us anything oooo. We are still take cover from Portable and that rice boy”

@akinjoshua2017 revealed: “I played one of your song in my compound and my neighbor who have been barren for years conceived and gave birth. You are a prophet indeed.”