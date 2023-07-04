Popular Ekiti chef, Dammy has penned an appreciation note to her senior colleague, Hilda Baci.

She did this via her official Instagram page.

Chef Dammy appreciated Hilda Baci for setting the pace of marathon cooking for the younger ones.

She also penned an encouraging message to her colleague, Chef Deo who’s attempting to cook for 150 hours.

In her words;

“Motivation of any form has a source which others will build on; reason I’ll forever appreciate @hildabaci for setting the pace of marathon cooking for we the younger ones. Thanks, you are a blessing to this generation. My lovely colleague @deocookathon , keep moving the lord is your strength, I wish you success. No matter how you end yours, we are all winners being Nigerians, one love keeps us together.💝”

See her post below;

ALSO READ; “You are not going to feel, taste, ride or have it” – Toke Makinwa trade words with followers over her body