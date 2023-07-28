Nigerian skit maker, Carter Efe has purchased a new house.

The singer shared the good news during an Instagram live session with his fans.

In the video currently trending online, the content creator could be seen with his friends as he visits the purchased edifice.

A visibly excited Carter Efe declared himself the youngest CEO who also has a new house added to his numerous properties.

He also took swipes at lazy youths who don’t want to do something to be successful as him.

Since the video went viral, fans has been congratulating him on his newest property.

Watch the video below;

