A Nigerian man is accusing Nkem Owoh Osuofia of abandoning his family and daughter even after she sadly passed away.

The heartbroken man, who claimed to be the actor’s in-law, claimed he abandoned his family, resulting in the death of his second daughter, Kosisochukwu.

The actor shared a video of the alleged deceased daughter, which sparked a social media debate, with many criticizing the actor.

According to the man’s allegations, Nkem Owoh has been unkind to his family and has refused to fulfill his responsibilities as the head of the household.

The man accused the actor of prioritizing social media over his family and claimed that his wife’s condition has deteriorated greatly due to his attitude towards them.

The man also alleged that Kosisochukwu begged her father repeatedly on the phone from her sickbed to fly her abroad for treatment, but he did nothing until she eventually lost the fight to cancer.

He claimed that whenever Nkem Owoh is called to render assistance, he claims he’s busy with work on movie sets.

The video was captioned:

“Osuofia Nkem Owoh’s second daughter is dead, and he refused to take his responsibility. Just watch to the end! The mortuary where Osuofia’s daughter is gave only tomorrow to come and take the girl out from the mortuary. Please share the video so it gets to Nkem Owoh Osuofia.”

“Osuofia I am not trying to tarnish your image. They are calling you a legend but you have abandoned your family. Your second daughter lost her life since 28th of June on Sallah day and since then you’ve refused to answer your call or give attention.

“Tomorrow is the deadline for the mortuary to carry her. You neglected your family and your daughter died. We called you and you said you’re on set. Since then, nobody asked, nobody brought money. I don’t know what you did to your soul that made you abandon your family.”