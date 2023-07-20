Nollywood actor and BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre has penned an emotional note as he celebrate the posthumous birthday of his late friend, Rico Swavey today, July 20.

Taking to his Instagram page, the brand influencer shared a photo of himself and the deceased at BBNaija house.

In his caption, Tobi Bakre prayed for Rico Swavey to be in heaven.

While expressing how much he misses Rico, the reality star stated that his memory will forever live on.

In his words;

“Swaveyyyy

Happy posthumous Birthday.

My Amigo! I pray you are in a truly place. With lots of joy and happiness with the angels.

Your memory will forever live on my G

Miss you♥️”

