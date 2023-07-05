Popular Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde has penned a heartwarming letter to single mothers.

In a lengthy post on her verified Instagram page, Bimpe told them to take it easy on themselves and give themselves a break.

She pointed out how no one chooses to be a single mom, hence, why they shouldn’t be too hard on themselves.

Praising them, she crowned them the real-life Queen and assured them they will smile again.

“Letter to All Single Mothers.

Dear single moms,

Take it easy on you!!!

Give yourself time!!!

You are a single mom not because you choose to be one!!

Shit happens!!!

That’s not the end of the world!!

Life goes on!!

Better days are coming!!!!

Always stay positive!!!

Work hard!!!

Pray Harder!!!

Don’t ever give up!!!

You are not a failure!!!

You are Powerful!!!

You are extremely strong!!

You are highly responsible.

You are a real-life Queen.

Adjust your crown Queen.

You will smile again!!!

To every single mom that fall victim to circumstance and was left to shoulder.

Responsibilities of two ppl Alone!! May you All receive help from above.

To every single mom that is A True Lover and Always hoping and praying to be married. May Almighty Allah send you A very Good and Intentional Man.

Every Single Mother out there is my WCW Today. I celebrate your Strength, Endurance, and perseverance. Pls, note that not all single moms end up like that because they are Wayward!!!!! OLUWA A BA WA SEGUN ADAGBE ADAFA”.