Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke’s alleged French baby mama, Ivanna Bay has cautioned her co-baby mama, Anita Brown over her recent allegation against OBO’s wife, Chioma Rowland.

It could be recalled that the French realtor came out online to announce her pregnancy after Anita exposed the singer for impregnating her.

However, since she unveiled herself as OBO’s pregnant side chick, Anita has been releasing evidence of her relationship with him.

Just recently, she accused Davido of being an abusive partner. She also accused Chef Chi of sleeping with her cousin and Davido’s friend, Peruzzi.

Reacting to this, Ivanna Bay slammed Anita Brown for being ‘mean’ and disrespecting Davido and his wife, Chioma.

She wrote;

“Mam you’re going to far! Be quiet please.

Respect other relationships even if you disagree! She is still the WIFE and a Mother and a Woman. You’re being mean… Even if he has a bad behavior you know well he is a good person and a good man after all.

Nobody deserves this,”

