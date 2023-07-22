Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has celebrated her husband, Nnamdi Oboli on his birthday.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband taken from his previous birthday celebration, Omoni Oboli described her husband as the best man God created.

While professing her love for her man, the thespian appreciated him for being the “wind beneath her wings”.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to the best man God created 😍😍😍 I love you forever @nnamdioboli

THANK YOU for being the wind beneath my wings 😘😘😘”

In another post, Omoni shared a video of herself and her hubby dancing.

“At this point, I think I’m just in his way 😂🥹

We had so much fun doing this though! 😂😂😂

Happy birthday to the love of my entire life @nnamdioboli we’ll keep dancing till we are old and grey 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

#BirthdayBoy #ThisIs53″ she wrote.

See her post below;

