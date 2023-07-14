Popular actor, Yul Edochie thanks God for giving him peace in the form of a wife, Judy Austin amidst rumours of his divorce from first wife, May Edochie.

The controversial thespian took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself and his beautiful wife all loved up.

He expressed his thanks to God for giving him peace by giving him Judy Austin who gladdens his heart.

The photo shows the controversial couple sitting on a couch while in a tight embrace with each other.

“Peace. Thank you, Lord,” he wrote simply as he shared the loved up photo.

See his Instagram post below:

Reports online have alleged earlier that the process of divorce between the actor had reportedly been set in motion.