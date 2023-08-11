Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason Njoku are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today, August 18.

To mark their special day, the founder of the ROK TV Channels took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of herself and her hubby which was taken from their second wedding last year.

In her caption, Mary Remmy Njoku wished her husband a happy anniversary.

The move producer revealed that although the journey has been bumpy, its still the best ride she have ever been on.

According to her, she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

In her words;

“11yrs of experiencing each other’s madness and goodness! Though the journey has been bumpy, its still the best ride I have ever been on. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Happy wedding anniversary my love @jasonnjoku”

See her post below;

