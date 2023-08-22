Hilda Baci, a sensational Nigerian chef, reveals that she auditioned for Big Brother Naija five times but was not chosen.

The culinary expert revealed this while being featured on Cool FM Nigeria’s The Big Friday Show, which was hosted by BBN star Tacha.

According to her, she had planned to first go on the BBN reality show and gain popularity before starting her cooking challenge.

She said …

“I actually tried to get on Big Brother [Naija] for a while. I think I auditioned about four or five times.

“The plan for the cook-a-thorn was still in the pipeline, so my goal was to go to Big Brother and then come out and do the cook-a-thorn.”

