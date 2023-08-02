Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor has celebrated her best friend and colleague, Prince Nelson Enwerem on his birthday today, August 2.

The brand influencer took to her Instagram page to share a video of her moment with her bestie.

Sharing the video, Dorathy Bachor described Prince Nelson as her friend turned family.

According to her, she wouldn’t trade their friendship for anything in the world.

The entrepreneur concluded by wishing Prince a happy birthday.

She wrote;

“Friends that become family🥰 wouldn’t trade it for anything @princenelsonenwerem happy birthday NWAKAIBEYA”

Prince and Dorathy became friends while in the BBNaija house. Their friendship continued after the show.

See her post below;

